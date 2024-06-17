Disney/Pixar’s ‘Inside Out 2’ has made a comeback after almost a decade, exploring the emotions of a now 13-year-old Riley. The familiar emotions of Joy, Fear, Disgust, Anger, and Sadness are joined by new characters like Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui in this emotional rollercoaster.

Amy Poehler, known for her roles in SNL and Parks & Recreation, reprises her role as Joy, while Phyllis Smith from The Office voices Sadness once again. Liza Lapira takes over as Disgust, Lewis Black returns as Anger, and Tony Hale replaces Bill Hader as Fear in this sequel.

Newcomers to the cast include Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment, and Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui. These new emotions add depth to Riley’s journey as she navigates through the challenges of adolescence, including playing hockey and dealing with new emotions.

The addition of these new characters brings a fresh perspective to the story, allowing viewers to explore a wider range of emotions and experiences. The sequel promises to be an exciting and emotional journey for both the characters and the audience.

In addition to the returning and new voice cast, ‘Inside Out 2’ is set to make a splash at the box office with a projected $135 million global opening. As the summer box office rebound continues, this highly anticipated sequel is expected to draw in audiences of all ages.

Overall, ‘Inside Out 2’ offers a compelling and relatable portrayal of emotions, capturing the complexities of growing up and navigating life’s challenges. With a talented voice cast and an engaging storyline, this sequel is sure to be a hit with fans of the original film and newcomers alike.

The success of ‘Inside Out 2’ lies in its ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level, exploring themes of growing up, friendship, and self-discovery. Through the voices of these talented actors, the film brings to life the inner workings of the mind, reminding viewers of the importance of embracing all emotions, both old and new.