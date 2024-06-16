Disney/Pixar’s highly anticipated sequel, Inside Out 2, has taken the box office by storm with a massive opening weekend. The film is expected to rake in an impressive $150M-$155M, making it the second-highest opening for an animated movie in domestic box office history. This success surpasses even the recent hit, Super Mario Bros Movie, which earned $146.3M in its opening weekend.

On its premiere day, Inside Out 2 brought in $52M, showing a 6% increase from the previous day and a 16% decrease from its Friday/preview numbers. The film is drawing comparisons to Disney/Pixar’s Finding Dory, which saw a 24% decline between its Saturday and Father’s Day Sunday showings back in 2016. If this trend continues, Inside Out 2 is on track to reach its projected opening range.

Many industry experts are speculating whether Inside Out 2 will surpass Barbie’s $162M opening, but achieving this feat would require an unprecedented 6% drop between Saturday and Sunday, a rarity for a Pixar film. Despite the challenges, the film’s performance has exceeded expectations, particularly after the release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die last weekend.

The unexpected success of Inside Out 2 has caught many by surprise, as tracking models based on presales failed to predict the film’s strong performance. The recent surge in walk-up business at theaters has provided a glimmer of hope for the movie industry this summer. With fewer new offerings on streaming platforms, audiences are showing a renewed interest in the theatrical experience.

The film’s diverse audience composition is also worth noting, with Latino and Hispanic moviegoers representing 40% of viewers, followed by 31% Caucasian, 13% Black, 10% Asian, and 6% Native American/other. This broad appeal has contributed to the film’s widespread popularity and strong box office numbers.

Additionally, PostTrak data reveals that a significant portion of the audience purchased their tickets on the same day they watched the film, indicating a high level of walk-up business. Inside Out 2 is resonating with viewers of all ages, with positive feedback and recommendations driving its continued success at the box office.

Overall, Inside Out 2’s remarkable opening weekend performance is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Pixar brand and the power of storytelling to captivate audiences of all backgrounds. As the film continues to draw in crowds and break box office records, it stands as a shining example of the magic of cinema and the joy of shared moviegoing experiences.