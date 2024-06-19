Disney/Pixar’s highly anticipated sequel, Inside Out 2, continues to dominate the box office, raking in an impressive $22.2 million on Monday alone. This marks the second highest Monday ever for a Pixar film, just behind 2018’s Incredibles 2. Among animated movies, Inside Out 2’s Monday earnings rank third, following Incredibles 2 and Shrek 2. With a four-day total of $176.4 million domestically and a global total of $333.8 million, the film shows no signs of slowing down.

The success of Inside Out 2 has been compared to that of 2016’s Finding Dory, with both films showing strong Sunday to Monday drops. Despite a 44% decrease in earnings from Sunday to Monday, the film is still expected to maintain its momentum in the coming weeks. Projections suggest a potential 55% drop in its second weekend, with estimates of around $69 million.

In addition to the continued success of Inside Out 2, moviegoers can also look forward to the release of Regency’s The Bikeriders, directed by Jeff Nichols. This film, which stars Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, and Michael Shannon, is set to open in approximately 2,500 locations with an estimated $10 million debut. The $40 million production has received positive reviews from critics, boasting an impressive 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

As Inside Out 2 maintains its stronghold at the box office, industry experts are eager to see how it will fare in the coming weeks. With strong competition from other releases, including The Bikeriders, moviegoers have a variety of options to choose from. Stay tuned for more updates on the latest box office numbers and film releases.