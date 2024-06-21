Gigi Hadid has been sharing some lovely moments from her life with her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with her ex, Zayn Malik. The supermodel recently posted photos of the mother-daughter duo enjoying the summer weather, with Khai playing on the beach, running through the forest, and spending time by a pond. Gigi also showed off her toned figure while waterskiing and strutting like she’s on a runway.

While both Gigi and Zayn have given glimpses into their life with Khai, they have mostly kept her out of the public eye. Zayn, in particular, has spoken about why he prefers to raise Khai in rural Pennsylvania, where there is plenty of space for her to play outdoors. He also mentioned that Khai seems to have inherited her musical abilities from her mother, as she shows promise on the drums.

These insights into Gigi’s home life with Khai give fans a peek into their world and show the love and care that surrounds the little girl. It’s heartwarming to see the bond between mother and daughter, as well as the efforts both parents make to ensure Khai has a happy and fulfilling childhood.

As we continue to follow Gigi and Zayn’s journey as parents, it’s clear that Khai is growing up in a nurturing and loving environment. We look forward to seeing more adorable moments and milestones from their family in the future.