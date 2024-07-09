Season 26 of Big Brother is fast approaching, and fans are getting a sneak peek at the new high-tech design of the Big Brother house. This season, the show is embracing the theme of artificial intelligence with the first-ever “BB AI,” promising to bring a unique and unexpected twist for the houseguests.

The living room in the Big Brother house is designed with sleek neo-modern furniture and natural elements, giving off outdoor vibes. The centerpiece of the room is an imposing white-and-orange marble wall and an 8-foot wide root ball coffee table, surrounded by circular white couches. With foliage hanging from the ceiling and a wall adorned with a life-size image of trees and a lake, the living room exudes a cozy and cool vibe for the houseguests.

On the other hand, the lounge in the Big Brother house offers a completely different atmosphere with math-themed wallpaper, neon lighting, and sci-fi tech elements. The lounge also features a futuristic minimalist chess set, high-tech decorations, and sci-fi props, all tying into the AI theme of the season.

Executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan expressed their excitement for the upcoming season, stating that Big Brother loves to incorporate twists on topical and pop culture themes. The “BB AI” theme promises to bring fun, comedy, and unexpected gameplay that fans have come to expect from the show.

Hosted by Julie Chen, Big Brother season 26 will kick off with a special two-night premiere on July 17 and 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with live streaming and on-demand options available on Paramount+.

As fans eagerly await the new season, the unique design elements of the living room and lounge in the Big Brother house offer a glimpse into the futuristic and tech-inspired theme of season 26. With a focus on AI, the house is set to provide an exciting and innovative backdrop for the houseguests as they navigate the challenges and surprises that Big Brother has in store for them.

Stay tuned for more updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion, and more as the premiere of Big Brother season 26 approaches. Get ready for a season filled with twists, turns, and unexpected gameplay as the houseguests enter the world of “BB AI” and face challenges unlike any other season before.