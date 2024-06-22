Ryan Hadley, a talented tattoo artist and beloved figure in the tattoo community, has tragically passed away at the age of 46. The news of his passing was shared on his Instagram account, where it was revealed that he had lost his battle with cancer. Despite the heartbreaking circumstances, Hadley’s legacy in the art and tattoo world will live on forever.

Hadley’s journey with cancer began in December when he started chemotherapy. Unfortunately, the treatment was not successful, and he later discovered that the cancer had spread to his liver and lungs, with no viable treatment options available. Facing this grim reality, Hadley bravely shared his feelings of frustration and sadness about leaving his children behind.

In the days leading up to his passing, Hadley’s family initiated a fundraising campaign to help cover his funeral expenses. This campaign highlighted the precious moments the family shared together during his final days, including golfing, taking small trips, and continuing to pursue his passion for tattooing.

Originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana, Hadley rose to prominence as a contestant on season 6 of Ink Master: Master vs. Apprentice in 2015. Despite being eliminated early in the competition, Hadley’s talent and dedication to his craft were evident throughout his time on the show. His presence on the show endeared him to fans and fellow contestants alike, solidifying his reputation as a skilled and respected artist.

Throughout his career, Hadley built a successful tattoo and art gallery in Indiana, showcasing his unique style and passion for the craft. His untimely death has left a void in the tattoo community, but his impact and influence will continue to inspire artists and fans alike.

Ryan Hadley is survived by his two sons and daughter, who will undoubtedly carry on his legacy and memory in the years to come. His contributions to the art world and his unwavering love for his family will forever be remembered and cherished by all who knew him. May he rest in peace. #rip #f***kcancer.