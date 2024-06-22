The tattoo artist community is mourning the loss of one of their own, Ryan Hadley, who passed away at the age of 46 after a battle with cancer. Known for his appearance on season six of the reality show Ink Master, Hadley left behind a legacy in both the art and tattoo world.

Hadley, a father of six from Fort Wayne, Indiana, had been undergoing chemotherapy for a seminoma, a malignant germ cell tumor. Despite his efforts, his treatments were ultimately unsuccessful, and the cancer spread to his liver and lungs, leading to his passing.

Fellow tattoo artists paid tribute to Hadley, highlighting his influence on their careers and his commitment to pushing artistic boundaries. Jacob Wilfong recalled the time he spent tattooing alongside Hadley, noting how he inspired him to reach new levels of creativity. Timothy Boor expressed his gratitude for Hadley’s support in advancing his career.

In his final days, Hadley cherished moments with his family, engaging in activities like golfing, going on trips, and continuing to tattoo. His loved ones are currently collecting donations to cover funeral expenses and support his young children.

Whitney, Hadley’s daughter, expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support from her father’s colleagues, clients, and followers. She reflected on her father’s artistic talent and the mark he left on the world through his creativity, both in tattoos and paintings. Whitney emphasized that her father’s legacy will live on through his art that adorns her skin and the work of many others.

Ryan Hadley’s untimely passing serves as a reminder of the impact he had on the tattoo community and the lasting impression he left through his artistry. His memory will continue to inspire and influence artists in the industry, keeping his legacy alive for years to come.