Country singer Ingrid Andress recently made headlines for her intoxicated performance of the national anthem at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby. In a candid Instagram post, Andress admitted to being drunk during the performance and announced her decision to check herself into rehab to address her alcohol-related issues. The video of her singing the anthem went viral, drawing comparisons to Fergie’s infamous rendition in 2018.

While some of Andress’ fellow country artists showed support, online trolls criticized her behavior and sarcastic remarks about rehab being “fun.” Despite the backlash, Andress remains committed to getting the help she needs and has shared her plans for rehab with her fans.

In addition to her recent performance incident, Andress had two upcoming shows scheduled to celebrate the release of her new single “Colorado 9.” However, it remains uncertain whether her rehab plans will affect these performances. The Grammy-nominated artist has been recognized for her music in the past, with nominations for Best New Artist, Best Country Album, and Best Country Song.

Andress’ decision to seek help for her alcohol issues demonstrates her commitment to her well-being and her dedication to addressing any challenges she may be facing. As she embarks on this journey towards recovery, her fans and supporters are hopeful that she will emerge stronger and healthier, ready to continue sharing her music with the world.