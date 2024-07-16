Country singer Ingrid Andress faced criticism for her rendition of the National Anthem at the 2024 Home Run Derby on July 15. The four-time Grammy nominee’s unique take on the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the event in Arlington, Texas sparked a debate among Major League Baseball fans.

Andress, 32, incorporated octave changes and stylistic variations in her performance, which did not resonate well with everyone. Online platforms were flooded with discussions about her rendition, with some comparing it to Maya Rudolph’s satirical version of the anthem on Saturday Night Live.

Fans expressed mixed opinions, with some noting that Andress’s usual singing style did not typically include such dramatic changes in pitch. Despite the backlash, it is not uncommon for singers to face criticism for their renditions of the national anthem.

Ingrid Andress is not the first artist to have a controversial performance of the anthem. Fergie’s rendition at the 2018 NBA All-Star game also received negative feedback, prompting the singer to issue a public statement about her artistic choices.

It remains to be seen how Andress and her team will respond to the criticism. For more updates on this story and other breaking news, stay tuned to E! News.