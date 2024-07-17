Country singer Ingrid Andress made headlines this week after her controversial performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas. The 32-year-old singer took to social media to announce that she would be entering rehab following the heavily criticized performance, where she admitted to being intoxicated.

Andress’s label, Atlantic Records, confirmed the cancellation of her upcoming shows in Nashville and Denver, as well as the release of her new single, “Colorado 9,” on July 24. The singer’s admission to rehab comes after facing backlash from fans and critics for her off-key rendition of the national anthem.

During her performance at Globe Life Field, Andress struggled to hit high notes and took artistic liberties that resulted in a performance that left many disappointed. Some viewers noted that she appeared to have difficulty hearing her vocals through her in-ear monitors.

The backlash on social media was swift, with many criticizing Andress for what was described as the “worst national anthem performance of all time.” Some compared her rendition to Whitney Houston’s iconic performance at the Super Bowl in 1991, highlighting the stark differences in quality.

However, public criticism softened after Andress shared her decision to seek help in rehab. Many expressed support and well wishes for the singer as she takes steps to address her struggles with alcoholism. MSNBC’s Michael Steele and others sent messages of encouragement, emphasizing the importance of getting the help needed.

Singing the national anthem is no easy feat, as vocal coaches explain. The song’s wide range and emotional impact make it a challenging piece to perform, particularly without music accompaniment. Broadway vocal coach Tracey Grimaldi highlighted the technical difficulties of the song, emphasizing the need for meticulous preparation.

Vocal coach and YouTuber Tara Simon emphasized the importance of compassion and understanding when assessing performances like Andress’s. She noted that not everyone will reach the level of iconic renditions by artists like Whitney Houston or Mariah Carey, and that it’s crucial to consider the context and challenges individuals may face.

Ultimately, Andress’s decision to enter rehab serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health and seeking help when needed. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, resources like the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline are available to provide support and guidance. Let’s continue to offer empathy and encouragement to those facing challenges, both in the spotlight and beyond.