influencer-worth-50-million-asks-for-donations-for-wedding-to-reality-star

A fitness influencer worth $50 million has caused controversy by requesting donations at her extravagant wedding to be held in Byron Bay in November. Tammy Hembrow, known for her appearances on the Young Rich List, is set to marry Love Island Australia star Matt Zukowski. Despite their wealth, the couple has decided to have a traditional “wishing well” at their black-tie wedding, where guests can contribute to their special day.

The invite, shared by influencer watchdog @influencer.updates.au, received mixed reactions, with some questioning why wealthy individuals would ask for money. Hembrow, who is a mother-of-three, including a one-year-old daughter with athlete Matt Poole, chose to have a child-free wedding. She has built her fortune through her fitness app Tammy Fit and athleisure wear brand, Saski Collection, and has amassed a large following on social media.

Living in a $3 million mansion on the Gold Coast, Hembrow’s entrepreneurial journey started at Bond University, where she discovered her passion for business. Despite dropping out of university, she pursued her dream of being her own boss and starting successful businesses. With her wealth and influence, Hembrow has become a prominent figure in Australia, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit and determination.

Despite the criticism surrounding their wedding donation request, Hembrow and Zukowski are gearing up for a luxurious event attended by some of Australia’s wealthiest entrepreneurs. While their decision may have raised eyebrows, it reflects their unique approach to celebrating their love and creating a memorable experience for their guests. Ultimately, the couple’s wedding is a testament to their unconventional style and willingness to defy societal norms in pursuit of their happiness.