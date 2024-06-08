Influencer Pays Up to R$ 8,000 for Photo with ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Actor

Mirela Janis, a 26-year-old influencer, lived a dream that many “The Vampire Diaries” fans aspire to. She participated in the “I Was Feeling Epic” event, where she met stars like Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, Joseph Morgan, and Daniel Gillies. To secure these encounters, she spent up to R$ 8,000 for a photo with each of the actors, in addition to sharing videos and posts on her social media.

The event offered fans the chance to immerse themselves in the world of Mystic Falls, the fictional town from the series. With packages ranging from US$ 500 (R$ 2,600) to US$ 1,500 (R$ 8,000), Mirela spent three days exploring the iconic filming locations. Dressed as the protagonist Elena Gilbert, played by Nina Dobrev, she visited the character’s mansion and attended a party at Lockwood Mansion, wearing a blue dress identical to Elena’s.

“Tell Elena Gilbert she lost her spot. WHAT A DREAM! Who is your favorite vampire?” the content producer asked while sharing a photo with Ian Somerhalder.

The influencer had the opportunity to explore the fictional town, including the locations where the most special scenes were filmed. She even attended a party in the style portrayed in the series.

“Dear diary, I am living out my biggest dreams. Who is loving following everything?” Mirela Janis started a chat with fans. The celebrity has been sharing every detail of the experience. She even had her vampire moment by drinking a red beverage in packaging that mimics a blood bag, a common sight in the series.