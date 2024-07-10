Los Angeles authorities are currently investigating a tragic car accident involving Summer Wheaton, a popular wellness influencer. The incident took place on July 4th in Malibu, where the Mercedes-Benz driven by Wheaton collided with a Cadillac on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Reports indicate that the Mercedes-Benz crossed the center median and crashed into the Cadillac, resulting in the death of the Cadillac driver. The passenger of the Cadillac and Wheaton were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The reason behind the Mercedes-Benz veering out of its lane is still unknown, and authorities are continuing their investigation into the crash.

Summer Wheaton, who has not been charged with any wrongdoing, started her career in fashion and later transitioned into real estate. She emphasized the importance of persistence, consistency, and tenacity in her work, striving to create a tangible legacy for herself.

As the investigation unfolds, E! News has reached out to Wheaton’s representative for comment but has not received a response yet. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.