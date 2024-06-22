Kim Kardashian was recently seen indulging in a sweet treat on Instagram, enjoying a vanilla cupcake with a cherry on top. The 43-year-old reality TV star shared images of herself in an off-the-shoulder cream top and maxi skirt, showcasing her platinum blonde locks. The post was actually a promotion for her new lip glosses as part of her makeup and skincare brand, SKKN. In the caption, Kim mentioned that the new lip glosses and highlighters are now available exclusively on SKKNBYKIM.com.

Her mom, Kris Jenner, and friend Jonathan ‘Foodgod’ Cheban were quick to show their support by liking the post. Kim also revealed that she is only 114lbs these days and spoke about the challenges of gaining weight for an acting role. She emphasized that it is too difficult for her to lose the added weight afterward.

Kim has been making waves in the beauty industry with the launch of her new SKKN by Kim skincare brand and the rebranding of her makeup line under the same umbrella. She made the decision to consolidate her beauty and fragrance lines under one brand to simplify the shopping experience for customers. This move was not influenced by her split from Kanye West but rather a strategic business decision.

In addition to her successful beauty ventures, Kim’s brand Skims has been flourishing since its launch in 2019. The loungewear, shapewear, and swimwear line has doubled in value to $3.2 billion, significantly boosting Kim’s net worth. She has been expanding Skims with the opening of permanent stores across the US, starting with locations in Georgetown, D.C., Aventura, Florida, Austin, Houston, and Atlanta.

The decision to open physical stores was driven by the desire to engage with customers on a deeper level and build a stronger brand presence. Kim has been actively involved in the development of the flagship stores and is committed to expanding the brand further. The goal is to have over 100 stores opened in the coming years, with a focus on connecting with a broad demographic of consumers in key urban locations.

Overall, Kim Kardashian’s entrepreneurial spirit and strategic business decisions have propelled her to new heights of success in the beauty and fashion industry. Her ability to adapt and innovate within the competitive market has solidified her position as a powerhouse in the world of celebrity entrepreneurship.