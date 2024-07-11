Indie band Courteeners, a huge rock group that originated in Manchester in 2006, has recently unveiled their first album in four years. The band consists of members Liam Fray, Michael Campbell, Daniel Moores, and Joe Cross. They are currently performing in Glasgow and have promised fans that new music will be released later this year.

The Courteeners are gearing up to take their new tracks on tour across the UK, with a homecoming show scheduled in Manchester to celebrate this exciting moment. The band’s official X account announced the release of the new album titled “Pink Cactus Cafe” on October 25, 2024, which will include the new single ‘Solitude Of The Night Bus’. Fans can pre-order the album from the official store to gain exclusive access to tour pre-sale.

Moreover, the band also hinted at an upcoming UK tour announcement this Friday, with a special Manchester venue where they have never performed before. This news has left fans thrilled, with many expressing their excitement and anticipation for the band’s return with comments like “The boys are back” and “Finally”.

The Courteeners have been known for their British indie rock sound and have released five studio albums to date. Some of their most popular songs include Not Nineteen Forever, Bide Your Time, and What Took You So Long? The band shot to fame in 2006 and has continued to captivate audiences with their music over the years.

As fans eagerly await the release of the new album and tour dates, the Courteeners’ comeback is highly anticipated in the music scene. Stay tuned for more updates on their upcoming performances and be sure to grab your tickets early for an unforgettable live experience with the band. Get ready to rock out with the Courteeners as they embark on their UK tour and bring their electrifying music to audiences across the country.