Kim Kardashian recently shared some insights into her acting career during a conversation with friends on an episode of “The Kardashians.” Known for her iconic cry face, Kim joked about the challenges of showing emotions on screen, attributing it to her use of Botox. Despite appearing in shows like “American Horror Story: Delicate,” Kim expressed hesitance towards taking on more demanding acting roles that require emotional depth.

However, Kim has not given up on her acting aspirations and revealed her “10-year plan” to transition to the big screen, including a role in the upcoming comedy “The Fifth Wheel.” She humorously mentioned that she has about a decade left to pursue acting before taking a break. Additionally, Kim shared her dream of playing a female version of the iconic James Bond character, 007, envisioning a groundbreaking gender swap in the franchise.

While Kim’s acting journey may have had its ups and downs, she remains determined to explore new opportunities in the industry. Fans can catch new episodes of “The Kardashians” on Hulu to witness Kim’s evolution over the years. Through her candid conversations and aspirations for the future, Kim Kardashian continues to navigate the world of acting with humor and ambition.