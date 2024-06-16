Joel Dommett, known for his roles in various TV shows and stand-up comedy, recently opened up about his experience as a new dad and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with it. After meeting his now-wife Hannah Cooper through a DM on Instagram while he was on I’m A Celebrity, the couple welcomed their first child, Wilde, in September.

In an exclusive interview, Joel shared how fatherhood has completely changed his life and made him much more emotional. He spoke candidly about the challenges of parenting, including sleepless nights filled with poo and vomit, but also the joy and love that comes with it. Despite the messy moments, Joel expressed his deep love for his son and the newfound purpose that fatherhood has given him.

One of the most surprising aspects of parenthood for Joel has been the overwhelming emotions that come with it. He admitted to randomly crying in places like Sainsbury’s and attributed it to the sleep deprivation that many new parents face. Joel emphasized the impact of sleep deprivation on his relationship with his wife, Hannah, and how it can lead to disagreements and tension.

Reflecting on his journey into fatherhood, Joel expressed gratitude for the bond he shares with his son and the love he feels for his family. He described the experience as a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with both challenging moments and incredible joy. Despite the challenges, Joel highlighted the deep sense of fulfillment and purpose that being a parent has brought into his life.

In addition to his personal life, Joel also discussed his career and upcoming projects. As the host of The Masked Singer, he shared some lighthearted anecdotes about his experiences on the show and his knack for making incorrect guesses. Joel also hinted at a potential return to reality TV with Celebrity Gladiators, expressing excitement at the prospect of participating in the show.

Looking ahead, Joel expressed his enthusiasm for his work and upcoming projects, including presenting the National Television Awards in September. He reflected on the positive balance he has found between his career and family life, expressing gratitude for the opportunities that have come his way. Despite his past antics, such as painting with his penis on TV, Joel is embracing this new chapter in his life with humor and gratitude.

Overall, Joel Dommett’s journey into fatherhood has been filled with ups and downs, challenges and joys. Through his candid reflections and humorous anecdotes, he shared a glimpse into the transformative experience of becoming a parent and the deep love and connection it has brought into his life.