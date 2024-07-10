Iggy Azalea recently faced criticism for her choice of attire while out in Los Angeles back in 2018. The Australian rapper turned heads as she strutted down the sidewalk in a revealing mesh-netted dress that left little to the imagination. Despite the dress being on-trend with the likes of actress Megan Fox, some people felt that Iggy should have covered up more.

The photos captured Iggy in a skintight dress that accentuated her curves, with mesh detailing on the top and larger holes on the skirt. She paired the dress with a back crop top, bra, and briefs, showcasing her hourglass figure and plenty of skin. With a ponytail and heavy makeup, Iggy completed her look with hoop earrings and a checkered purse and shoes, adding height to her frame.

While some users body-shamed Iggy for her outfit choice, others commented on her bold look. Despite the criticism, Iggy has continued to embrace her curves and confidence, as seen in her Instagram posts where she flaunts her bikini body and luxurious lifestyle. In fact, Iggy has found great success on the adult platform OnlyFans, ranking among the top earners due to the racy content she shares.

In a podcast interview with Emily Ratajkowski, Iggy revealed that she is making a substantial amount of money on OnlyFans and enjoys the freedom it provides her. Despite the backlash and negative comments, Iggy remains unapologetic about her career choices and plans to continue sharing content that makes her happy.

Overall, Iggy Azalea’s bold fashion choices and lucrative career on OnlyFans have sparked controversy and mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. Despite the criticism, Iggy continues to embrace her curves and confidence, proving that she is unafraid to push boundaries and challenge societal norms in pursuit of financial success and personal fulfillment.