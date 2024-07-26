Ice Spice, a rising star in the music industry, has finally released her highly anticipated debut album titled ‘Y2K’. The album, which dropped on July 26, features 10 tracks and includes collaborations with A-list artists like Gunna, Travis Scott, and Central Cee. Produced by her longtime collaborator RIOTUSA, the album is a total of 23 minutes long, with 15 minutes of new music alongside previously released singles.

The album kicks off with the explosive track ‘Phat Butt’, where Ice Spice references Batman, Pauly D, and Nicki Minaj. Other notable tracks include ‘Oh Shhh…’ featuring Travis Scott and ‘B**ch I’m Packin’ with Gunna. The track ‘Did It First’ has been gaining massive traction on social media, accumulating over 13 million views and counting across different platforms.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Ice Spice shared her creative process and the playful nature of making the album. She mentioned, “I think I’m, like, 90 percent I’m going to do whatever I want, and then 10 percent I’ll give you something you want. At the same time, I just really like making fun records because that’s what I like to hear most of the time.”

Ice Spice’s meteoric rise in the music industry has been nothing short of impressive. Over the past two years, she has been nominated for four Grammy Awards, won a VMA, and made history by becoming the first rapper with four songs peaking in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100. Her collaborations with industry giants like Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift have solidified her position as a major player in the hip-hop scene.

Apart from the album release, Ice Spice has also announced the North American leg of her world tour, starting on July 30 in Washington, DC. The tour will include stops in New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami, among others. Prior to the North American tour, she performed at various European festivals, building up excitement for her new album.

Ice Spice’s debut album ‘Y2K’ is a testament to her artistry and creative vision, showcasing her unique sound and style to the world. As she continues to captivate audiences with her music, there’s no doubt that Ice Spice is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.