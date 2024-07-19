Pete Tong, a legend in UK dance music, is currently touring the UK with his Ibiza Classics show alongside Jules Buckley and the Essential Orchestra. From Ibiza to Windsor Castle, his performances have captivated audiences of all ages, from former ravers to royalty. Last year, he even performed at the Coronation party at the request of the King, kicking off the event with a classical dance interpretation of Rudimental’s “Feel The Love.”

This summer, Pete Tong will be performing at Mote Park in Maidstone on Saturday, July 27, before returning to his home county of Kent for another show. We had the opportunity to chat with Pete and asked him to curate a playlist of his favorite Ibiza anthems. He highlighted tracks like “Time” and “Children,” which have resonated with electronic music fans. He expressed his excitement to play “Insomnia” for the Maidstone crowd, noting its ability to bring everyone together.

Here is a list of Pete Tong’s top ten Ibiza classics:

– Time (Feat. Jules Buckley) – Tale Of Us, Pete Tong, Jules Buckley

– You Got The Love (feat. Jules Buckley & The Heritage Orchestra) – Pete Tong, Becky Hill, Tiesto, Jules Buckley, The Heritage Orchestra

– Free (Do What U Want) – Pete Tong, Ultra Nate, LP Giobbi, Jules Buckley

– Promised Land – Pete Tong, The Heritage Orchestra, Jules Buckley, Disciples

– Lola’s Theme – Pete Tong, Cookie

– Galvanize – Pete Tong, The Heritage Orchestra, Jules Buckley, Rejjie Snow

– Right Here, Right Now – Pete Tong, The Heritage Orchestra

– Sing It Back – Pete Tong, The Heritage Orchestra, Jules Buckley, Becky Hill

– Insomnia – Pete Tong, The Heritage Orchestra, Jules Buckley

– Children – Pete Tong

Pete Tong’s selection reflects his love for these tracks and their ability to energize a crowd. As he continues his tour across the UK, fans can expect a magical experience filled with classic Ibiza tunes and orchestral arrangements that create a unique and unforgettable atmosphere. Don’t miss the chance to witness Pete Tong and the Essential Orchestra live in action as they bring the spirit of Ibiza to audiences around the country.