Ian Munsick, the country singer, recently sat down with ET to discuss his personal style and how his family influences his fashion choices. Munsick, who has a deep love for western wear, credits his upbringing on a ranch in Wyoming for his cowboy-esque wardrobe. He explained that growing up on a ranch as the youngest of three siblings meant that boots and hats were a staple in his everyday life, and this upbringing has greatly influenced his style.

Munsick shared some of his go-to looks, which include a cowboy hat with a Golden Eagle feather, vintage western print shirts paired with bolo ties, leather tooled belts, Wrangler jeans, and cowboy boots. He also mentioned his love for bolo ties, attributing this to his grandfathers who had impressive bolo collections that were passed down to him and his brothers.

Despite his strong sense of style, Munsick revealed that when he wants to try something new and take a fashion risk, he turns to his wife, Caroline, for advice. He praised his wife for her impeccable taste and ability to find vintage shirts that perfectly complement his look. Munsick emphasized that while the country music world is constantly evolving in terms of trends, he always stays true to himself and his unique style.

While Munsick is open to experimenting with his wardrobe, there are certain accessories that he tends to avoid. He mentioned that he is not a big fan of scarves unless the weather calls for it, and he steers clear of wearing chaps and spurs on stage, although he doesn’t mind sporting them when working with cows.

In addition to discussing his personal style, Munsick also talked about his partnership with Boot Barn, a western and work wear retailer known for its authentic cowboy aesthetic. He commended Boot Barn for staying true to the cowboy culture and catering to working cowboys, which aligns with his own love for western wear.

Overall, Ian Munsick’s fashion choices are a reflection of his upbringing, his love for western culture, and his desire to stay true to himself in a constantly changing industry. With his wife by his side to provide fashion advice, Munsick continues to make a statement both on and off the stage.