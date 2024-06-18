Sir Ian McKellen, known for his role in X-Men, was taken to the hospital during a theater performance in London. The incident occurred during a fight scene in the play Henry IV at the Noël Coward theatre. Despite the fall, it is not clear if he sustained any serious injuries. The audience was evacuated, and the show was canceled for the evening.

Ian McKellen plays the character of John Falstaff in the production, which is at the end of its 12-week run. A spokesperson for the theater mentioned that Ian is expected to have a speedy recovery and is in good spirits following the fall. Many audience members expressed their well-wishes for his quick recuperation.

Aside from his theater work, Ian McKellen is also involved in an upcoming film called Schadenfreude, where he will be lending his voice. Despite the unexpected accident during the performance, fans and colleagues are hopeful that he will be back on his feet soon. We wish him a swift recovery and look forward to seeing more of his work in the future.