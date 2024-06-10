Soccer Star Hwang Hee-chan Makes Guest Appearance on Popular Variety Show

Soccer player Hwang Hee-chan recently appeared as a guest on the popular variety show ‘Running Man,’ which aired on the 9th. The episode garnered a ‘2049 viewership rating’ of 2.6%, solidifying its position as the top show in its time slot. The highest minute-by-minute rating reached 5.9%, with an overall household rating of 4.2%, indicating a rise from the previous week and a high level of viewer interest.

The episode featured the ‘3rd Hwang Hee-chan Futsal Running Cup,’ where Hwang Hee-chan from Wolverhampton made a guest appearance and received a warm reception. He had been previously dubbed the ‘number one recruit’ for the futsal team by the show’s members and had expressed his eagerness to participate through a video message.

During the show, Hwang Hee-chan mentioned that it was an honor for him to appear on a program that he had watched since he was young. This prompted a playful response from Song Ji Hyo, who complimented his looks, calling him her type and causing laughter among the cast. Hwang Hee-chan also shared his thoughts on the soccer skills of the ‘Running Man’ members, identifying Yoo Jae-suk and Ji Suk-jin as the weakest players, while praising Song Ji-hyo for her goal-scoring abilities. He also had a positive assessment of Kim Jong-kook’s skills, stating that he was better than expected.

The teams for the futsal match were reshuffled, with Hwang Hee-chan joining FC Ttuk alongside Oh Ha-young and Heo Kyung-hwan, while FC Kkuk included actor Jang Hyuk, singer Zico, and comedian Kang Jae-joon. Special training sessions were conducted before the match, with Hwang Hee-chan trying to provide tips to improve passing techniques to his teammates, albeit with some challenges. On the other hand, there was tension in FC Kkuk due to complaints about biased team selection and a perceived clique-based approach.

The match commenced, with Hwang Hee-chan showcasing his skills and leading FC Ttuk to a 2-0 lead with goals from Oh Ha-young and Heo Kyung-hwan. The outcome of the match and whether FC Ttuk can emerge victorious with the ‘Hwang Hee-chan effect’ will be revealed in the upcoming episode.