Hunter Schafer shared her experience working on her first film role in ‘Cuckoo’ with Dan Stevens and the intriguing talents of her co-star. The film, shot in 2022 and set to release on August 9, follows the story of 17-year-old Gretchen, played by Schafer, as she navigates strange occurrences in the Bavarian Alps.

Schafer expressed her initial nervousness about taking on the lead role in a movie and the pressure to deliver in most scenes. However, upon arriving in Germany and meeting director Tilman Singer, she felt more at ease and excited to be part of the project. She described the experience on set as akin to summer camp, with a sense of humor prevailing throughout the filming process.

Dan Stevens, known for his roles in ‘Downton Abbey’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ portrayed the mysterious character Herr König in the film. Stevens emphasized the importance of balancing drama and fear with dark humor to engage the audience and keep them guessing. Schafer praised Stevens for his portrayal and the magic he brought to the character with a German accent and unique quirks.

Despite being her first film role, Schafer embraced the action scenes in ‘Cuckoo’ and found joy in the physicality of filming such sequences. She reflected on her journey as an LGBTQ advocate and transitioning from playing trans characters to portraying cisgender roles like Gretchen in the film. Schafer highlighted the freedom she felt in leaving behind personal struggles to embody a different character on screen.

Looking ahead, Schafer revealed her upcoming projects, including ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ and ‘Kinds of Kindness.’ She also mentioned her return to the set of ‘Euphoria’ after a hiatus, indicating a busy and exciting year ahead for the actress.

As ‘Cuckoo’ prepares to hit theaters on August 9, audiences can anticipate a blend of horror, dark humor, and captivating performances from Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens. The film promises to immerse viewers in a mysterious and eerie world where nothing is as it seems.