huge-ex-eastenders-star-flogs-t-shirts-posters-of-herself-at-car-boot-sale

Former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite was seen selling T-shirts and posters of herself at a car boot sale. The 53-year-old actress kept a low profile at the event, wearing a baseball cap and large dark shades. Despite her efforts, bargain-hunters recognized Tamzin as Melanie Owen from the soap but noted she was struggling to sell her items.

Tamzin was accompanied by her toyboy lover Tom Child, 33, who also assisted her at the car boot sale in Chigwell, Essex. Observers mentioned that Tamzin was selling posters of herself dressed as Superwoman and various T-shirts, industrial lights, and blazers. She was also seen browsing other seller’s stalls, trying not to draw attention to herself.

Although the sale may not have been a huge success, Tamzin later shared on social media that it was a yearly tradition for her and her kids to sell unwanted items and clothes. She mentioned that her children made a good amount of money from the sale, and she treated them to a curry dinner with her earnings.

In the past, Tamzin has spoken about selling personal items to help pay her mortgage, especially during times when acting work was scarce due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite facing challenges, she remains positive and resourceful in managing her finances.

Tamzin’s character Mel, who first appeared on EastEnders in 1998 and was later killed off in 2019, has garnered a loyal fan base over the years. The actress has since appeared in other TV shows like Death in Paradise and Ridley Road. After her divorce from actor Tom Ellis, Tamzin found love with Tom Child, whom she credits with bringing healing and happiness into her life.

Overall, Tamzin’s experience at the car boot sale highlights the realities of life in the entertainment industry and the importance of finding creative ways to supplement income during uncertain times. Her candid approach to financial challenges resonates with many fans who admire her resilience and positive attitude in the face of adversity.