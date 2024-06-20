Howie the Rainbow Crab, a popular TikTok sensation, recently underwent a successful molt after weeks of anticipation. Her owner, Laura Porter, kept fans updated on Howie’s progress, leading up to the live-streamed molt that attracted thousands of viewers. The event was met with relief and joy from fans who shared their excitement and support in the comments.

Due to Howie’s advanced age, each molt comes with added challenges, making this recent molt particularly nerve-wracking for fans. Porter had previously shared that Howie’s molting frequency had slowed as she aged, with the last molt occurring after eight months. The process leading up to the molt was explained to fans, highlighting the risks involved in molting for crustaceans.

Porter’s positive content and advocacy for animal welfare earned her a Cheer Choice Award nomination and win in the Animal Advocate category. Through her social media platforms, she educates and entertains audiences about the lives of crustaceans, aiming to change perceptions and promote empathy towards these animals. She emphasizes the importance of proper care and treatment for crabs, advocating against inhumane practices like boiling them alive.

The origin of Howie’s name, inspired by comedian Howie Mandel, adds a personal touch to the crab’s story. Mandel himself became a fan of Howie the Crab after learning about her, showcasing the unique connection between the two Howies. The interaction between Mandel and Howie’s owner further elevated the crab’s online presence and brought joy to fans.

Overall, Howie the Crab’s successful molt not only delighted fans but also shed light on the care and attention required for aging crustaceans. Porter’s dedication to advocating for animal welfare through social media has earned her recognition and support from a growing community of followers. Howie’s journey serves as a reminder of the importance of compassion and education in promoting the well-being of all creatures, no matter how small.