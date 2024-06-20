Howie Mandel recently shared a wild night experience in Las Vegas involving his wife, Terry Mandel. Contrary to rumors, Howie clarified that Terry was not drunk during the incident but had taken gummies, which contained marijuana. This revelation came after Howie initially mentioned the incident on a talk show, where he described finding his wife injured and bleeding in their hotel room at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Despite the alarming situation, Howie managed to get his wife to the hospital to treat her broken cheek. Security also concluded that Howie was not responsible for Terry’s injuries. It was later revealed that Terry had gotten up in the middle of the night and accidentally walked into a wall, causing the injury.

Howie expressed relief that Terry is now doing well and has fully recovered from the incident. He emphasized that she does not have an alcohol problem and that the situation was a result of taking gummies rather than drinking. Despite the scare, the couple can now look back and laugh about the bizarre turn of events that could only happen in Las Vegas.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being cautious with substances like gummies, even in a recreational setting. It also highlights the unpredictable nature of events that can occur in a city known for its vibrant nightlife and entertainment scene. Howie’s openness about the incident sheds light on the realities of dealing with unexpected situations and the importance of staying calm and seeking help when needed.

In the end, the couple’s trip to Las Vegas may have taken an unexpected turn, but it ultimately brought them closer together and provided them with a memorable story to share. As Howie and Terry move forward from this experience, they can cherish the fact that they came out of it stronger and with a newfound appreciation for each other.