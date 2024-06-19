Howie Mandel recently spoke out about his wife’s fall in a Las Vegas hotel room, clarifying that she was not drunk at the time, but rather high on weed gummies. In an interview with TMZ Live, Howie explained that his wife, Terry Mandel, had consumed gummies before the incident, not alcohol as previously assumed.

The incident occurred after a night out in Sin City, where the couple returned to their hotel room and Terry fell, injuring her face. Howie initially described Terry as “tipsy,” but later clarified that she was under the influence of gummies, not alcohol.

When Howie found Terry on the floor, he saw that she had injured her face and was bleeding. He called for help and security personnel arrived to assess the situation. Howie joked that if anyone had been beaten up in the room, it would have been him, not his wife.

Despite the scary incident, Howie reassured fans that Terry has fully recovered and has no visible scars from the fall. The couple, who have been married for over 40 years, met in high school and have three children together.

This update on Howie Mandel’s wife’s fall sheds light on the true circumstances of the incident and clarifies any misconceptions that may have arisen from previous reports. It serves as a reminder to always seek the full story before making assumptions about a situation.