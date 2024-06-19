Howie Mandel shared a scary incident involving his wife, Terry Mandel, in Las Vegas. After a night of partying, Howie found Terry in a pool of blood in their hotel room. He clarified that Terry had taken weed gummies, not alcohol, leading to the accident. Howie emphasized that Terry does not have an alcohol problem and shared their story publicly because it was a frightening experience.

Despite the accident, Terry has fully recovered from her injuries. Howie recounted how he found her injured and panicked, calling the front desk for help. He was worried that others might think he had caused her harm, but his priority was getting Terry to the hospital for treatment. Thankfully, Terry did not sustain any permanent scars from the incident.

Howie’s sharing of their story serves as a reminder that marriage has its challenges. He humorously noted that marriage isn’t easy, implying that unexpected events can happen even in seemingly lighthearted situations. The couple’s experience in Las Vegas serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of being cautious with substances like weed gummies.

Overall, the incident highlighted the importance of staying safe and being aware of one’s surroundings, especially when consuming substances that may impair judgment. Howie Mandel’s transparency about the accident sheds light on the potential risks involved and the need to prioritize safety in such situations. Terry’s recovery and lack of permanent scars are a testament to the swift action taken by Howie to ensure her well-being.