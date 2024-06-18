Howie Mandel recently opened up about a terrifying incident he experienced while on vacation in Las Vegas with his wife, Terry Mandel. The America’s Got Talent judge recalled finding his wife in a pool of blood in their hotel room after a night of drinking.

According to Howie, Terry had gotten up in the middle of the night and accidentally hit the wall, causing her to fall and sustain injuries to her face. Howie described the moment he woke up to the sound of the fall and found Terry lying on the floor with a gash on her forehead and severe bruising.

In a panic, Howie tried to help his wife by placing cold soda cans on her head when he couldn’t find ice. He called the front desk for help, but security arrived first to assess the situation before calling for medical assistance. Howie also expressed concern that the scene might be misconstrued to suggest he had caused Terry’s injuries.

Despite the frightening ordeal, Terry made a full recovery after being taken to the hospital by Howie. He reassured everyone that she had healed beautifully without any scars. Howie emphasized his relief and gratitude that his wife was okay after such a traumatic experience.

The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of accidents and the importance of being prepared for emergencies, even during moments of leisure and relaxation. Howie Mandel’s candid retelling of the events highlights the love and care he has for his wife, as well as the strength and resilience she demonstrated in her recovery.