Howie Mandel recently shared a shocking story about his wife Terry’s accident during a romantic trip to Las Vegas. The couple, who have been married for over 40 years, had a night to remember that took a turn for the worse when Terry got tipsy.

During a recent episode of “Live With Kelly and Mark,” Howie humorously recounted the events of that fateful night. He described how Terry, after partying a bit too much, ended up stumbling into a wall and falling, resulting in a painful injury to her face. Howie shared a close-up picture of Terry’s bruised face, showing the aftermath of the accident.

The comedian recalled the panic he felt upon discovering his wife on the floor with a cut on her forehead and a swollen eye. He tried to comfort her by bringing cold sodas from the mini-bar, but Terry’s pain was so severe that she threw them across the room. Howie then realized the seriousness of the situation when he saw her exposed skull from the cut.

After calling the hotel’s front desk for help, security personnel arrived at their room, initially suspecting Howie of causing the commotion. The chaotic scene was a result of Terry’s fall, with blood and discarded soda cans scattered around.

Throughout his recounting of the incident, Howie expressed his deep love and devotion to Terry, emphasizing how their relationship began as childhood sweethearts. Despite facing challenges like Terry’s fall, the couple has remained strong and supportive of each other, raising three wonderful children together.

Their eldest daughter, Jackie, has spoken openly about her struggles with anxiety and OCD, sharing how her father’s openness about therapy has helped her cope. Howie and Terry’s enduring love story serves as a testament to the strength of their bond and the importance of supporting each other through life’s ups and downs.

The Mandel family’s experience in Las Vegas serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of life and the importance of cherishing the ones we love. Howie’s humorous retelling of Terry’s accident highlights the couple’s resilience and unwavering commitment to each other, making their relationship a source of inspiration for many.