The Stanley Cup Final heads back to Alberta tonight as the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Florida Panthers in Game 6. Even though the Oilers have won the last two games, the Panthers still hold a 3-2 series lead and are aiming to close out the series. The puck will drop at 8 p.m. ET at Rogers Place.

In the previous game, the Oilers managed to secure a 5-3 victory over the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Connor McDavid’s stellar performance, with four points in consecutive games, has been a key factor in Edmonton’s recent success. Notably, the Oilers made history by becoming the first team to win Game 5 on the road after trailing 3-0. With this momentum, they are the favorites to force a Game 7 back in Florida on Monday.

For fans looking to catch the action, there are several ways to watch Game 6 without cable. The game will be broadcast live on ABC, and viewers can tune in via various streaming services such as Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and ESPN+.

Sling TV is a cost-effective option for streaming the Stanley Cup Final, with a current deal offering 50% off the first month. This service includes access to ABC and comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, allowing fans to watch Game 6 at their convenience.

FuboTV’s Pro Plan offers access to 199 channels, including ABC and ESPN Deportes, and is currently offering a seven-day free trial. For those interested in a bundled package, Hulu + Live TV provides access to ABC and ESPN Deportes, along with over 90 other channels.

In addition to ABC, the Stanley Cup Finals will also be available for streaming on ESPN+. A subscription to ESPN+ offers access to live events, original shows, and more for a monthly or yearly fee. There is also a bundle option that includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for a slightly higher price.

Game 6 between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Friday, June 21, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the action exclusively on ABC, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes for Spanish speakers.

