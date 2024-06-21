The Indiana Fever basketball team is on a winning streak, securing their third victory in a row. The team is led by rookie player Caitlin Clark and forward Aliyah Boston. Tonight, they will face off against the Atlanta Dream. Clark has been performing well with the Fever and will aim to defeat the Dream for the second time this season. The game is set to start at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena.

In their previous game, the Atlanta Dream played against the Minnesota Lynx and suffered a 55-68 loss. Despite this setback, the Dream will look to bounce back in front of their home crowd. Unfortunately, guard Rhyne Howard will be absent from the game due to an ankle injury. Can players like Allisha Gray and Tina Charles step up to secure a win for the Dream?

For those looking to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream game tonight, it will be broadcast on the ION Network and available for streaming on the WNBA League Pass. If you don’t have cable, you can still catch Caitlin Clark and the Fever in action by accessing a live TV subscription to Fubo. Fubo’s sports-focused streaming service offers access to ION and other essential channels for watching the WNBA season. Additionally, FuboTV provides NBA TV, ESPN, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports, and ESPN2. The service also includes 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch tonight’s game at no cost.

The Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream WNBA game is scheduled for Friday, June 21, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). You can catch the game on ION, which can be streamed for free through Amazon’s FreeVee platform. Stay tuned for more updates on celebrity news, TV, fashion, and more.