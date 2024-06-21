Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving her office this week, promoting her popular SKIMS shapewear and clothing brand. The 43-year-old reality star wore a tight strapless bodycon dress from her collection, flaunting her curves and going braless. Paired with clear perspex heels, Kim completed her look with a chic pedicure and minimal makeup, exuding a bombshell vibe. Despite her impeccable appearance, some fans criticized her outfit as “vulgar” and “cheap,” comparing her to former friend Larsa Pippen.

The photos of Kim in her SKIMS dress sparked mixed reactions online, with some users expressing disappointment in the design and pricing of the dress. While Kim has a signature style of wearing form-fitting outfits, some fans felt that her clothing choices have become repetitive over the years. However, SKIMS has been incredibly successful, contributing to Kim’s $1.7 billion net worth along with her other business ventures and appearances.

Kim takes pride in her brand, stating that she is personally involved in the creation of every SKIMS piece to ensure it meets her standards. She aims to offer comfortable and stylish options for everyday wear, reflecting her own fashion preferences. Despite the mixed reviews on her recent outfit choice, Kim remains dedicated to expanding her brand and offering inclusive and high-quality clothing options to her customers.