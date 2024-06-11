how-to-have-sex-star-mia-mckenna-bruce-to-lead-netflix-agatha-christie-series-the-seven-dials-mystery-with-helena-bonham-carter-and-martin-freeman-exclusive

Mia McKenna-Bruce to Star in Netflix’s Agatha Christie Series

British actress Mia McKenna-Bruce, known for her role in “How to Have Sex” and recently awarded the BAFTA Rising Star, has secured a leading role in Netflix’s upcoming Agatha Christie series, “The Seven Dials Mystery.”

The series, set in 1925, is a witty and fast-paced drama that follows a country house party where a practical joke turns deadly. McKenna-Bruce will portray Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent, a curious sleuth who uncovers a chilling plot that changes her life. Joining her are Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman, playing Lady Caterham and Superintendent Battle, respectively.

Penned by Chris Chibnall, the series is executive produced by Suzanne Mackie of Orchid Pictures and Chris Sussman. Production is set to begin in the summer, marking the first project from Orchid Pictures since its establishment in 2020.

McKenna-Bruce expressed her excitement about working on the series, praising Chibnall’s scripts and the opportunity to be part of Agatha Christie’s iconic storytelling.

She gained acclaim for her role in “How to Have Sex,” a film that received recognition at Cannes and was later released by Mubi.