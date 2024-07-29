Denise Welch recently shared her experience with being scammed out of £2,000 by fraudsters who posed as the Barclays fraud squad. Despite feeling ‘ridiculous’ about falling for the scam, she appeared on Good Morning Britain to warn viewers not to make the same mistake. She recounted how she received a call during rehearsals for Calendar Girls: The Musical, believing it was her bank’s fraud department due to the caller ID saying Barclays.

The scammers gained her trust over multiple phone calls, convincing her to disclose personal information like her full name, date of birth, address, postcode, and even her mother’s maiden name. Eventually, they asked for her four-digit pin, which she provided, leading to them cloning her credit card and stealing from her account. Denise emphasized the importance of verifying the identity of callers and not sharing sensitive information unless absolutely certain.

According to EE, fraud-based crimes account for 40% of crimes in the UK, with almost all phone users receiving nuisance calls regularly. The network blocks millions of suspicious calls and texts to protect consumers from falling victim to scams. In the first half of 2024, EE prevented over 84 million scam attempts, double the amount from the same period in 2023.

In a separate development, Denise Welch proudly announced her son Matt Healey’s engagement to model Gabbriette Bechtel after a brief courtship. She expressed her joy at the news and described Gabbriette as everything she would want in a daughter-in-law. The couple shared their engagement on social media, with Gabbriette showcasing a custom-made black diamond ring that Matt had designed for her. The model hinted at marrying the 1975 singer in June, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

Denise’s cautionary tale serves as a reminder to stay vigilant against scams and protect personal information from falling into the wrong hands. In an age where fraudsters are becoming increasingly sophisticated, it is essential to verify the legitimacy of callers and never share sensitive details over the phone. By exercising caution and skepticism, individuals can safeguard themselves against falling victim to financial scams and identity theft.