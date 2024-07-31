A recent court hearing has revealed that Katie Price earned £84,000 in just three months through TikTok, where she created content. However, despite this income, the reality star reportedly spent it all. Katie Price, a former glamour model, was declared bankrupt for the second time in March, with a £760,000 unpaid tax bill.

In addition to the £84,000 she earned from TikTok, it was also disclosed that Katie received smaller sums from the platform, including one fee of £9,989.92 and four smaller payments ranging from £18.99 to £277.49. To address her debts, Katie is required to pay 40% of her monthly income from OnlyFans.

During a court hearing, it was revealed that Katie owes money to 12 individuals or companies but has not made any payments to her creditors. She was also served an eviction notice to vacate her £2 million home, known as the “Mucky Mansion.”

Despite being summoned to a court hearing on July 30, Katie Price did not appear and instead traveled to Turkey with a friend. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued by Judge Catherine Barton, who deemed her absence unjustified. Katie had previously been warned to attend court to address questions about her financial situation.

Following her failure to appear in court, Katie was instructed to surrender her pink Range Rover. Additionally, she was required to relinquish her other vehicles, which included a Volkswagen Beetle, a Nissan, two Range Rovers, a Suzuki Vitara, and an Infiniti FX50.

In a recent interview on the Jeremy Vine show, Katie Price expressed that her financial issues have been resolved and assured that she will not face such difficulties again. She emphasized that bankruptcy can happen to anyone and viewed it as an opportunity to reorganize her affairs. Katie had previously filed for bankruptcy in November 2019, owing £3.2 million.

Despite her financial challenges, Katie Price remains optimistic about the future and is determined to overcome her current situation. Her experience serves as a reminder that financial stability is essential, regardless of one’s status or profession.