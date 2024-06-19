When it came to creating the highly anticipated sequel, Inside Out 2, director Kelsey Mann and producer Mark Nielsen decided to collaborate with a group of teenage girls for authentic storytelling. The team at Disney Pixar contacted a group of nine teenage girls who became informally known as “Riley’s Crew” in January 2020. These girls provided valuable feedback throughout the development of the film.

Inside Out 2 continues the story of Riley and her emotions, now as a teen trying to navigate friendships and emotions at a competitive ice hockey camp. The five core emotions are still present, but new puberty-focused emotions like Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui have been added to the mix. These new emotions reflect the challenges that teenagers face as they grow up.

The filmmakers screened updated cuts of the film with the teenage girls every four months for three years to gather their feedback. The goal was to keep the story believable and truthful to someone at this age. The input from the girls helped shape the friendship dynamics portrayed in the film, highlighting the challenges of making and maintaining friends during adolescence.

In addition to consulting with the teenage girls, Mann and Nielsen also worked with emotion experts like UC Berkeley psychology professor Dacher Keltner and clinical psychologist Lisa Damour. Keltner emphasized the importance of self-conscious emotions during adolescence, such as anxiety and worry about others’ perceptions. These emotions were central to the story of Inside Out 2, especially considering the rise in anxiety among teenagers and adults during the pandemic.

The casting of Maya Hawke as the anxiety emotion was a pivotal moment for the filmmakers. After a Zoom call audition, Mann knew they had found the perfect fit for the role. Hawke’s portrayal of the frazzle-haired and frenetic orange emotion captured the essence of anxiety in a relatable way.

As the film’s opening day approaches, Mann reflects on the four-year journey of creating Inside Out 2. He acknowledges the hard work and dedication of the crew and expresses pride in the finished product. Despite the emotional rollercoaster of filmmaking, Mann feels a sense of joy and accomplishment as the film prepares to hit theaters on June 14.

Inside Out 2 promises to be a heartwarming and relatable story for audiences of all ages, exploring the complex emotions of adolescence with humor and authenticity. Don’t miss the chance to experience this emotional journey on the big screen.