Kevin Love, the Miami Heat player, recently opened up about how fatherhood has completely transformed him in a heartfelt interview with Haute Living Miami. Since welcoming his daughter with his wife Kate Bock in June 2023, the five-time NBA All-Star has found himself becoming more emotional and in touch with his sensitive side.

In the interview, Love expressed how being a father has brought out a new side of him, saying, “I’ve become such a wet person. I’ll be giving her a bottle at night before I put her down to sleep, and I’ll just be in tears. Where did they come from?” This newfound emotional depth has allowed Love to embrace his feelings and appreciate the joy that comes with being a parent.

The Olympian emphasized the importance of allowing himself to feel all the emotions that come with fatherhood. He stated, “I think a good cry is really healthy. All these emotions are super healthy. They come from a great place and are very authentic. I’m feeling what I’m feeling, and I’m leaning into it.” Love also mentioned how witnessing his baby grow has completely shifted his perception of time and the value of each moment.

As the founder of the Kevin Love Fund (KLF), Love credits his daughter for helping him stay present and focused on what truly matters in life. He highlighted the significance of taking mental breaks and disconnecting from distractions like phones to fully engage in human interactions. Love believes that finding balance and being fully present has been key to his success both on and off the court.

When it comes to managing his busy schedule, Love shared his approach to prioritizing family and fitness. Despite his demanding career, Love ensures that his daughter, wife, and dog remain his top priorities. He explained, “My purpose in life right now is my daughter, my wife, and my dog, and my career of course. I want to do right by the people who matter most, because everything I’m doing, I’m doing for them.”

In addition to his responsibilities as a father and basketball player, Love also emphasized the importance of self-care and mental well-being. He described his daily routine of starting the day with quality time with his daughter, followed by a focused workout session to set a positive tone for the day.

Overall, Kevin Love’s reflections on fatherhood shed light on the transformative power of parenthood and the profound impact it can have on an individual’s life. Love’s journey as a new father serves as a reminder of the joy, challenges, and personal growth that come with embracing the role of a parent.