A doctor attending Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, saved the life of a bystander who was wounded after an assailant attempted to assassinate the former president. The doctor, who was identified in a video shared by conservative influencers Keith and Kevin Hodge, described how he heard the shots and rushed to help the injured person. The doctor, who revealed he was an emergency department physician, provided CPR and chest compressions to the victim who had suffered a head shot and was covered in blood and brain matter.

The Secret Service quickly neutralized the suspect after the shooting, ensuring the safety of the former president. President Joe Biden expressed his gratitude for Trump’s safety and called for unity in the face of such violence. Trump’s communications director confirmed that the former president was okay and receiving medical attention at a local facility.

Despite Trump surviving the assassination attempt, there were reports of two casualties at the event. One audience member was believed to be dead, while another was in serious condition. The shooter was also reported dead. Eyewitnesses described the initial confusion and chaos that ensued after the gunshots were fired, with some attendees realizing the seriousness of the situation and taking cover.

The incident at the rally sparked a wave of concern and calls for unity across the nation. President Biden emphasized the need to condemn such acts of violence and stand together as a nation. The Secret Service is actively investigating the incident to gather more information.

As the details of the assassination attempt continue to unfold, it is evident that the quick actions of the doctor and law enforcement personnel played a crucial role in preventing further harm. The rally attendees, including Donald Trump, were fortunate to have escaped more serious consequences. The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges of ensuring public safety and the need for solidarity in times of crisis.