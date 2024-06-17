The Small Council balls from House of the Dragon have become a popular prop that fans are eager to own. These stones, used by the Small Council to mark their attendance in meetings, have captured the imagination of viewers with their unique design and significance in the show’s lore. While they may have been used as a murder weapon in the series, they still hold appeal for fans who want to incorporate a bit of Westerosi flair into their everyday lives.

Unfortunately, the official House of the Dragon merchandise collection released by Warner Bros. does not include the Small Council balls, leaving fans disappointed. The collection features apparel, mugs, stickers, and other items, but the absence of the iconic stones is a glaring omission for many enthusiasts. Without a personal Small Council ball, fans are left wondering how to fully immerse themselves in the world of Westeros and add a touch of fantasy to their workspace.

As fans eagerly await the opportunity to own their own Small Council ball, the question remains: which ball would you choose? With a variety of colors and designs used by different characters in the show, fans have the opportunity to select their favorite stone and plate combination. Whether you prefer the lighter green ball of Otto Hightower or the mottled black and white ball of Alicent Hightower, there are options for every fan to express their allegiance to a specific character or house.

In the meantime, fans can only hope that future merchandise collections will include the coveted Small Council balls, allowing them to bring a piece of the Seven Kingdoms into their own homes. As House of the Dragon continues to captivate audiences with its intricate world-building and compelling characters, the demand for unique and memorable props like the Small Council balls is only likely to grow. Until then, fans will have to make do with imagining the satisfaction of plunking down their own stone at a Small Council meeting, just like their favorite characters on the show.