House of the Dragon fans, it’s almost time for Season 2 of the Game of Thrones prequel series to premiere. Get ready for war as Emma D’arcy portrays Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith plays her husband/uncle, and Olivia Cooke portrays her ex-best friend and current rival matriarch. The last season ended with tension rising and war on the horizon. It’s time to choose your allegiance – Team Black or Team Green. Who will be the Rightful Heir to the Iron Throne? The Season 2 premiere is just around the corner, are you prepared? Here’s all you need to know about watching the series, a recap of Season 1, and more.

When will House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere?

The second season of House of the Dragon will premiere this Sunday, July 16.

Which channel airs House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon is aired on HBO and streams on HBO’s Max.

What time will new episodes of House of the Dragon be available?

Episodes of House of the Dragon will be aired and streamed simultaneously on HBO and Max on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET starting this Sunday, July 16.

How to watch House of the Dragon without cable:

Max will be the streaming platform for House of the Dragon. You can also enjoy other content on Max such as Oscar-winning movies, TV series like The White Lotus, true crime documentaries like The Jinx, and select NBA games. A subscription to Max starts at $10/month for ad-supported access.

Does Max offer a free trial?

While HBO’s Max does not offer a free trial period directly, you can sign up for a free trial through another streaming service like DirecTV Stream. Currently, when you sign up for DirecTV Stream, you can get 3 months of HBO’s Max for free.

The cast of House of the Dragon includes several talented actors such as Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, and more. Season 2 will consist of only eight episodes compared to the ten episodes in Season 1. The finale of Season 2 is set to air on August 4, 2024.

Fans of House of the Dragon can rejoice as Season 3 has already been announced. In addition, HBO is working on another Game of Thrones prequel series, Tales of Dunk and Egg, as well as a pilot script for a third spinoff called Ten Thousand Ships.

For a recap of Season 1, House of the Dragon takes viewers 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, focusing on Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen’s quest for the Iron Throne. As the battle for succession intensifies, tensions rise within the Targaryen family. Season 1 sets the stage for the conflict between Team Black and Team Green, with both sides ready for a showdown.

If you need to catch up on Season 1, you can watch it on Max. Don’t miss out on the epic drama and intrigue of House of the Dragon as Season 2 approaches. Get ready for an intense battle for power and the Iron Throne.