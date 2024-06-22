House Of The Dragon has returned for its second season and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the second episode. The series, which serves as a prequel to Game of Thrones, has already captured the attention of viewers with its shocking premiere.

For those wondering about the release time of House Of The Dragon season two episode two, it will vary depending on where you are located in the world. In the US, the episode will be released on Sunday, June 23 at 6pm PST and 9pm EST on HBO and Max. Viewers in the UK can catch the simulcast at 2am BST on Monday, June 24 on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

If staying up late isn’t your preference, the episode will also air again at 9pm on June 24 on Sky Atlantic. For those looking to catch up on the first season, Sky Stream offers a free trial for new subscribers. Alternatively, NOW’s Entertainment Pass provides access to a variety of shows, including House Of The Dragon, for a monthly fee or discounted rate for a six-month subscription.

The second season of House Of The Dragon has already garnered a lot of attention, with a third season renewal announcement following the premiere. The recent episodes have been filled with intense moments, such as Rhaenyra seeking revenge for her son’s death and the shocking revelation involving Queen Halaena’s children.

Fans can watch House Of The Dragon season two on Sky Atlantic, NOW, HBO, and Max. The series has been praised for its captivating storyline and impressive performances from the cast. As the drama continues to unfold, viewers can expect more twists and turns in the battle for the Iron Throne.