The Bold and the Beautiful episode on Monday, July 29, showcased Zende Forrester Dominguez receiving praise for his work on Brooke’s Bedroom line. The line is gearing up for a relaunch in Monte Carlo soon. Steffy Forrester remains upset about Ridge Forrester’s decision to have Brooke Logan in the spotlight again, but she has to accept it since Ridge is insistent.

Hope Logan’s behavior continues to cause tension between her and Steffy, especially regarding Brooke’s return as the face of the line. Hope’s fixation on Finn and her belief that he deserves better than Steffy worries Brooke. Despite Brooke’s warnings, Hope’s infatuation with Finn persists, much to Brooke’s concern.

Meanwhile, at Bill Spencer’s mansion, Katie Logan’s relentless questioning of Poppy Nozawa about Tom Starr pushes Poppy to her breaking point. The situation escalates as Katie delves deeper into Poppy’s connection to Tom and the murder investigation. Poppy, already on edge, is on the verge of exploding, and the tension between the two could lead to explosive confrontations in the future.

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful promise more drama and unexpected twists as the conflicts between the characters intensify. Stay tuned for updates on how the storylines will unfold and the impact they will have on the lives of the characters. Additional revelations and shocking developments are on the horizon, so fans of the show can expect an exciting ride in the coming episodes.