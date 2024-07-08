Hope Logan is faced with a difficult decision as Thomas Forrester proposes to her for the third time in the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Thomas is eager for a commitment from Hope, but she hesitates to give him an answer right away. He points out to Hope that when he proposed to Paris Buckingham, there was no hesitation on her part, indicating that he is looking for someone who is fully ready to accept his ring and dive into married life.

As Hope contemplates her response to Thomas’ proposal, she is interrupted by the sudden appearance of Paris, who is on the hunt for Thomas. This interruption cuts short Thomas and Hope’s conversation, leaving Hope to witness more public displays of affection between Thomas and Paris. Despite her disappointment, Hope finds solace in John “Finn” Finnegan, who lifts her spirits during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Thomas and Paris move forward with their impending marriage ceremony, leaving Hope to come to terms with the fact that Thomas has chosen someone else. Paris, eager to make specific decisions regarding the wedding, focuses on planning the nuptials with Thomas. However, there are doubts lingering about Thomas’ true feelings for Paris, as Brooke questions whether he has truly moved on from Hope.

Despite the doubts expressed by Brooke, Ridge Forrester remains hopeful that his son has indeed found love with Paris. As Thomas’ love life continues to be a topic of discussion, viewers can expect more romantic curveballs in the future episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.

