“Hollywood Stars Ha Jung Woo, Sung Dong Il, And Chae Soo Bin Confront Yeo Jin Goo’s Plane Hijacking in “Hijack 1971”

The new movie “Hijack 1971” has just released some posters and a teaser, giving us a sneak peek into the story! The film will show us what happens when a plane full of people is hijacked in Korea’s airspace in 1971.

The posters show four main characters in the middle of this intense situation. Tae In (played by Ha Jung Woo) looks nervous as he tries to take control of the hijacked plane. Yeo Jin Goo plays the hijacker Yong Dae, and his intense gaze in the poster is making fans excited to see his performance. Gyu Sik (Sung Dong Il) is shown with blood on his face, while Ok Soon (Chae Soo Bin), the only stewardess on the plane, looks scared as she deals with the crisis.

The teaser video gives us a glimpse into the characters’ pasts leading up to the hijacking. Tae In used to be a fighter pilot in the Korean Air Force but got into trouble for not following orders to shoot down a hijacked plane. Yong Dae is on the plane hoping to reunite with his brother after their mom passed away. Captain Gyu Sik is injured during the hijacking but stays calm and helps Tae In fly the plane. And Ok Soon is taking care of the passengers while also being closest to the hijacker.

The movie “Hijack 1971” will be out in theaters on June 21. In the meantime, you can watch Ha Jung Woo in “Road to Boston” and Yeo Jin Goo in “Ditto.”

How does this news make you feel? Are you excited to see this thrilling movie?”