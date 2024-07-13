Holly Willoughby has been advised by adversity psychologist Dr. Tara Quinn-Cirillo not to rush the process of moving forward after the sentencing of Gavin Plumb for plotting to harm her. Dr. Quinn-Cirillo, a HCPC Registered Psychologist, mentioned that Holly may be experiencing a mixture of emotions, including relief, but will also need time to process everything that has happened.

In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, Dr. Quinn-Cirillo emphasized the importance of not setting a specific timeline for moving on. She explained that after a traumatic event like this, it is normal to feel a sense of relief after the sentencing, knowing that the perpetrator is no longer a threat. However, there may also be feelings of fatigue, sleep disturbances, and low mood due to the stress of the trial.

Dr. Quinn-Cirillo, who has appeared on various media outlets, suggested that Holly should reflect on her values and consider what is within her control as she navigates this difficult time. She highlighted the importance of seeking support from professionals to manage any emotional or physical health issues that may arise as a result of the experience.

Moreover, Dr. Quinn-Cirillo stressed the need to avoid victim-blaming and instead focus on holding the perpetrators accountable for their actions. She emphasized that Holly should not feel pressured to change her way of life because of the behavior of others.

Holly recently went through a harrowing ordeal after discovering the plot against her. Gavin Plumb was sentenced to life in prison for his crimes, with a minimum term of 15 years and 85 days before being considered for parole. The judge acknowledged the significant impact of Plumb’s actions on Holly, both personally and professionally.

Plumb received three concurrent life sentences for each offense, with a stern warning that he may never be released if his license is revoked. The judge highlighted the broader impact of such offenses on women in society, emphasizing the importance of ensuring safety for all individuals.

