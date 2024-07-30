Gavin Plumb, a former security guard, has been found guilty of soliciting murder, inciting rape, and inciting the kidnap of TV presenter Holly Willoughby. He is now seeking permission to appeal his convictions and his minimum 16-year sentence after being jailed earlier this month. The court official confirmed on Tuesday that they have received applications for both appeals.

If his appeal is successful, the case will be heard by the Court of Appeal Criminal Division. Holly Willoughby’s representatives have been contacted for comment on this matter. Plumb was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years and 85 days before being considered for release by the parole board.

During the trial, it was revealed that Plumb had conspired online with an undercover officer from Minnesota, thinking he was a man named David Nelson. Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC presented evidence of an alleged “abduction kit” that Plumb had assembled and shared with Mr. Nelson, including metal cable ties and handcuffs.

Plumb’s barrister, Sasha Wass KC, argued that he had fallen into a world of online chat rooms where lonely and disaffected individuals fed off their fantasies. She mentioned that he did not have the means or opportunity to carry out the plans discussed in the chats. However, the jury found him guilty, and Holly Willoughby issued a statement expressing her relief that justice was served and thanking those involved in the case.

She highlighted the importance of women feeling safe in their daily lives and homes and commended the bravery of Plumb’s previous victims for speaking out. This breaking showbiz story will be updated with the latest information, and readers can stay informed by following Express.co.uk for updates.

