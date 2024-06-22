Summer is finally here, and it’s time to embrace our favorite warm-weather staples: think cropped tees, flowy dresses, and cute shorts that are all about that laid-back, chic vibe. Whether you’re heading to the beach, gearing up for Fourth of July fun, or simply soaking in the sunshine, comfort and style go hand in hand.

Of course, when it comes to nailing the summer look with essential basics like tees, tanks, and denim shorts, Hollister knows how to do it like no other. Lucky for us, we get to kick off the season with a bang because Hollister Co. has just launched its epic annual Summer Sale! From now until July 8, 2024, both in stores and online, you can enjoy savings of up to 40% off on select styles. But hold onto your sun hat, because our insider scoop reveals discounts reaching up to an incredible 64% off! Imagine snagging stylish $10 shorts, $20 jeans, and even scoring major deals on favorites like the Skort Dress and the Feel Good sweatpants.

Don’t miss out; grab these sizzling deals before they’re gone or your go-to styles fly off the shelves! Here are some of the fantastic offers you can find at Hollister’s Summer Sale:

1. **Ultra High-Rise 90s Denim Shorts** – Discover the perfect blend of cute and comfy with the Ultra High-Rise 90s Denim Shorts. They’re available in 11 classic colors to suit every style and budget, with the medium ripped wash (pictured) priced at just $20. Ideal for creating effortless summer outfits with a trendy retro vibe.

2. **Soft Stretch Seamless Fabric Crew Baby Tee** – Meet your new favorite essential baby tee, designed with a slightly shrunken silhouette and crafted from seamless, ultra-comfy fabric. It’s styled with a classic crew neckline, short sleeves, and a slim fit that’s perfect for everyday wear. Available in 14 vibrant colors starting at just $10, it’s an affordable and stylish must-have for any wardrobe.

3. **Hollister Feel Good Fleece Wide-Leg Pants** – These wide leg sweatpants were crafted for ultimate coziness in super soft fleece with a relaxed silhouette and a comfortable banded waist. Complete with practical pockets and an embroidered Hollister Co. logo icon. Available in five stylish colors, starting at under $25, they’re perfect for lounging or casual outings with a blend of comfort and style.

4. **Easy Crochet-Style Crew Sweater** – This cozy sweater is made from crochet-style fabric, offering a relaxed crew neckline that can be styled on or off the shoulder. Designed for an easy fit and finished with ribbed trims, the sweater comes in four versatile colors/patterns to suit your personal style.

5. **Curvy High-Rise Medium Wash Super Skinny Jeans** – These cult-favorite skinny jeans are made with a curvy fit that eliminates waist-gapping with a magic waistband, ensuring a comfortable feel through the hip and thigh. Crafted from Soft Stretch fabric, they offer the softness of sweats, the flexibility of leggings, and are suitable for any occasion. Grab the medium wash now for just $19.99!

6. **Crochet-Style Cover Up Top** – Wrap yourself in beachside charm with this breezy 100% cotton swim cover-up top, adorned with a delicate crochet-style stitch. Featuring long sleeves, a front tie closure, and a flattering V-neckline, it’s perfect for lounging by the water or strolling along the shore. Pair it with the matching cover-up skirt for a complete and stylish ensemble.

7. **Low-Rise Baggy 4-Pocket Cargo Pants** – Get ready to relax in style with these comfortable twill pants! These pants feature a low-rise waist, roomy baggy legs, and convenient double side cargo pockets. With a banded waist and a comfy waistband, they’re perfect for all-day wear. Available in six versatile colors starting at less than $30, so you can find your perfect pair for any occasion.

8. **Ribbed High-Neck Tank** – Meet your new favorite tank: crafted from ultra-soft ribbed fabric with stretch, it boasts a flattering high neckline and a slim fit that hugs your curves just right. Available in select sizes and designs starting at $8.99, while the popular black option and others are mostly in stock starting at $10. Treat yourself to effortless style and comfort for less!

9. **Ultra High-Rise Tiered Shorts** – These flowy shorts are made from smooth fabric and are designed with a textured clip dot pattern. They’re fitted with a comfy smocked ultra high-rise waist and stylish tiered hems for a trendy look. Available in black and white options priced at $10, and in blue for $15, they’re perfect for mixing and matching with your favorite summer tops.

10. **Open Back Channeled Skort Dress** – Experience unparalleled comfort and effortless style with this incredibly cozy and super cute skort dress. It features hidden shorts and practical pockets, along with channeled detailing at the waist, a delightful center tie detail at the neckline, short sleeves, and an alluring open back design. Ideal for creating chic and comfortable outfits for any occasion!

11. **Dad Joggers** – The Dad Joggers feature a relaxed leg and comfy banded hems, complete with handy pockets and an embroidered logo icon at the waist. Snag the blue pair for just $19.99, but hurry—sizes are limited! Alternatively, check out the heather cream option (pictured) at $21.99 while it’s still available. Perfect for lounging or casual outings, these joggers are a must-have for relaxed style.

12. **Oversized Graphic Terry Sweatshirt** – Get cozy in this plush terry fleece sweatshirt, perfect for streetwear with its cute graphics, comfy crew neckline, and long sleeves. Enjoy the oversized fit for ultimate comfort, available in five graphic designs, including the Malibu California (white) option priced at just $19.99. It’s your go-to for adding a laid-back vibe to any outfit!

If you’re searching for more stylish essentials at unbeatable prices, look no further than H&M’s Summer Sale, offering up to 77% off—think $8 dresses, $10 pants, and more! Enjoy the summer season in style without breaking the bank with these amazing deals from Hollister and other popular retailers.