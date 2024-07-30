Hoda Kotb, the beloved Today co-host, encountered a wardrobe malfunction during her coverage of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Despite the mishap, Hoda remained calm and collected as she shared the incident on Instagram. Her yellow dress split open on one side while she was on the job, but thanks to a stylist named Kaitlin, the issue was quickly resolved with the help of a stapler.

While in Paris, Hoda had the opportunity to meet the USA men’s gymnastics team, who had just won a bronze medal. She expressed her pride and excitement in a video, where she hugged the athletes and shared in their joy. Additionally, Hoda had a lighthearted moment with gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, swapping glasses and sharing a laugh.

During her time in Paris, Hoda also fulfilled a dream by meeting Tom Cruise and capturing a photo with the Hollywood icon. However, prior to her Olympic adventures, Hoda sparked controversy by revealing that she had gone skinny-dipping with her two daughters, Haley and Hope. While some viewers expressed shock and disapproval, Hoda emphasized the importance of creating fun and joyful memories with her children.

Despite her personal life being in the spotlight, Hoda remains dedicated to co-parenting her daughters with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. She highlighted the importance of ensuring that her girls are happy and well-cared for, regardless of the circumstances. Hoda and Joel have maintained a positive and cooperative relationship for the sake of their children, prioritizing their happiness above all else.

As a longtime figure on the ‘Today’ show, Hoda continues to charm audiences with her warmth and authenticity. Her candid moments and genuine interactions with others have endeared her to fans around the world. Through both challenges and triumphs, Hoda Kotb remains a shining example of resilience, grace, and genuine humanity in the world of media and entertainment.